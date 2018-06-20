Light show! Space view of Texas

HOUSTON - Ever wondered what Texas looked like from space? Well, astronaut A.J. Drew Feustel snapped an amazing image of the big state.
"Looking good #Houston, #Dallas, #SanAntonio and #Austin! Goodnight from @Space_Station," Feustel tweeted.
Looking good #Houston #Dallas #SanAntonio and #Austin! Goodnight from @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/O7aCjaX7fB — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) June 18, 2018
In the photo, you can see how bright Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston are at night.
