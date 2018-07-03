Lien dispute over Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Tower

HOUSTON - Landry's Inc. stated it is doing its best to pay subcontractors caught in a lien dispute involving Tillman Fertitta's new luxury high-rise hotel, the Post Oak Tower.

At least one contractor who worked on the $400 million property said they have not been paid for completed work.

According to court documents, Tellepsen Builders claims it is owed nearly $20 million.

In a statement to channel 2, a spokesperson for Landry's said, in part:

“Tellepsen was unable to perform under their contract forcing us to significantly reduce their scope of work and bring in other contractors to complete the work.

“Unfortunately, there are some subcontractors caught in between our Tellepsen dispute and we are doing our best to get the subcontractors paid as quickly as possible.”

Tellepsen said it expects to work the situation out fairly and swiftly. The case will likely move to arbitration.

