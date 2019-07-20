League City standoff ends with rifle confrontation, man's death, police say

The scene of a standoff that ended with a man dead in League City on July 19, 2019.

A man who authorities say was threatening himself and police officers was shot and killed late Friday night in League City.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance at a house in the 3000 block of Coreopsis Court around 9:40 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived, they say Jeffrey Bodie, 39, was intoxicated and threatening to kill himself and then fired four rounds from a weapon, into and through the front door of the residence. Police and SWAT officers surrounded the house and got into a standoff until about 11 p.m. when Bodie came outside with a rifle and confronted police, refusing to put down his gun. Authorities say he pointed the gun at officers and officers fired on him, killing him.



KPRC2 The scene of a standoff in League City on July 19, 2019.

No one was inside the house at time of the shooting, police said.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation, as well as the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.

League City police said details on the incident would not be released until Saturday morning.

