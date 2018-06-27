Lawsuit claims Galveston County inmate died from lack of medical care

HOUSTON - A lawsuit filed by the family of a Galveston County inmate claims that he died from lack of medical care.

WATCH: Family holds news conference after Galveston County Jail death

According to an attorney for the family, Jorge Cortez, 57, suffered from lung cancer and experienced dizziness as a result. Despite his dizziness, Cortez was required to sleep in a top bunk, the attorney said. He punctured his lung in a fall from the top bunk and was prescribed solitary confinement, according to the attorney.

Cortez became immobile in the cell and was eventually taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the attorney.

"My father made so many outcries and was turned away," Cortez daughter said during a news conference about the lawsuit Wednesday.

The attorney also referenced the deaths of five other people in the care of the jail's medical provider.

"Five deaths if five years -- there's no excuse for that," said attorney U.A. Lewis.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for, among other things, mental anguish, medical and funeral expenses and loss of inheritance.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.