More than 10 rounds fired in deadly Aldine shooting, officials say

A man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Easthampton Drive in Aldine on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

ALDINE, Texas - A man was shot and killed Thursday in the 5700 block of Easthampton Drive in Aldine, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Another man was shot in the head and transported to Ben Taub Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found the dead man behind the wheel of a Jeep Liberty. The man shot in the head was the passenger, officials said. Neither man has been identified, but deputies said the men are African-American and in their 20s.

A gun was not found inside the Jeep Liberty, deputies said. There was no indication that this was a shootout.

At least 20 evidence markers could be seen next to a garage at the scene.

Deputies said they are working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

VIDEO: SKY2 flies scene of Easthampton Drive shooting in Aldine

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.