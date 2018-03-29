Lamar Consolidated HS teacher accused of improper relationship with student

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A 37-year-old Lamar Consolidated High School teacher has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to Rosenberg police.

Richard Segura is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student's phone.

The Police Department was notified of the improper relationship allegations on Feb. 20.

Here is a letter sent to parents by the school:

"The safety of our students is always our top priority. That being said, I want to make you aware of an investigation that involves a former Lamar Consolidated High School employee.

"The District was made aware of allegations against Richard Segura on Feb. 20.

"The employee was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. The following day, Mr. Segura resigned from Lamar CISD. The District informed the Rosenberg Police Department and the Texas Education Agency about the allegations and investigation.

"Mr. Segura is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency Educator Investigations Division.

"Today, we were informed by the Rosenberg Police Department that Mr. Segura was charged with Improper Relationship between Educator and Student.

"Because this is an active investigation, I’m limited in what can be shared. However, I am available if you would like to speak with me about this further.

"I want you to know that Lamar Consolidated High School takes all allegations very seriously. Again our top priority will always be student safety."

