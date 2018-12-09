Lake Conroe temporarily closed due to recent rains

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The San Jacinto River Authority and the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 offices have temporarily closed Lake Conroe due to high lake levels after the deluge of rain this past weekend.

They are concerned about safety due to submerged objects, floating debris and other hazards.

The lake level is 2 feet over its normal level, according to authorities. Late Sunday morning, the lake level was 203.9. A normal level for Lake Conroe is 201.

San Jacinto River Authority

That means many of the docks and bulkheads are underwater, according to Lt. Tim Cade of the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Division.

Cade said the water in Lake Conroe is dark which makes the rising levels an unsafe environment for watercraft.

Another concern is electrical lines that run out to the docks and the potential danger of electricity mixing with water.

The lake is being patrolled to make sure boats are not out during this closure.

Cade said boat ramps are also blocked off.

In the meantime, the levels are being monitored as water comes downstream and enters Lake Conroe.

The San Jacinto River Authority is also currently releasing water from the dam in accordance with its operating procedures for the reservoir. The rate of release is currently 8,181 cubic feet per second.

Authorities will continue monitoring Lake Conroe levels and stream flow.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.