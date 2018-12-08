Lake Conroe dam performing controlled releases as rainfall causes water level to rise

CONROE, Texas - Officials with the San Jacinto River Authority said personnel at the Lake Conroe dam have been performing controlled releases since about noon Friday.

"With an average of more than 3.2 inches of rainfall across the watershed in the last 24 hours, the Lake Conroe water level has risen above the normal pool elevation of 201 feet above mean sea level," officials said. "SJRA operations personnel at the Lake Conroe dam began controlled releases at around 12:30 p.m. to slowly pass a portion of the inflows coming into the lake. The release rate was slowly and incrementally increased throughout the afternoon as the rain continued to fall. The current release rate is 2,654 cubic feet per second."

Officials said that, depending on the rate of additional rainfall, the lake will continue to rise, and releases will be adjusted accordingly.

The officials said the lake could rise an additional 2 feet during this rain event. The peak release from Lake Conroe is expected to be between 9,000 and 11,000 cubic feet per second.

You can monitor Lake Conroe levels, releases, rainfall totals and stream flows at SJRA’s Contrail System.

