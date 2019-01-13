La Porte police need public's help in identifying a witness

LA PORTE, Texas - A witness walked a victim of violence into a hospital, and his face was captured on video.

On video, he is dressed in a white shirt and jacket.

The La Porte Police Department would like to find the man and interview him, as an aggravated assault investigation is underway.

The victim also arrived at the hospital in a gray Dodge Ram truck with California plates.

Anyone who recognizes the witness or truck is urged to contact the La Porte Police Department at 281-842-3137.

