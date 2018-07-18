Knife-wielding man flees after victim pulls gun during road rage incident, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Harris County authorities said he pulled a knife on another driver in a road rage incident Tuesday.

Authorities said Ricky Anderson pulled behind a vehicle at a red light in the 15000 block of Spring Cypress Road, at Telge Road, and began to honk his horn continuously and then used his truck to ram the vehicle out of the way.

“Ricky Anderson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000 out of the 185th District Court,” Constable Mark Herman said.

The victim then followed Anderson as he pulled into a parking lot in order to get his vehicle information, according to authorities.

While in the parking lot, Anderson approached the victim with a knife, authorities said. The victim pulled out a handgun in order to protect himself and Anderson left the parking lot, according to authorities.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.