Kirbyjon Caldwell, pastor of prominent Houston megachurch, shares his cancer diagnosis

HOUSTON - Megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell announced in a Facebook message Saturday that he has prostate cancer.

The pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church said he received a call from Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center notifying him that is in Stage I of the disease.

He said he wanted to share the news in his own words before people heard it from others. He also wanted to encourage people to take care of their own health.

"There's no need in being diseased," he said. "There's no need in dying unnecessarily."

Watch his full video message below.

I have some important news I wanted to share with you myself before you "heard it in the streets" as they say. Posted by Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell on Saturday, July 6, 2019

Caldwell pleaded not guilty in 2018 to accusations that he and another man defrauded investors of $3.4 million.

According to court documents, Caldwell and another man are accused of duping at least 29 people into buying Chinese bonds that had no value for a total of $3.4 million between April 2013 and August 2014.

