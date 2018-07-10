'Keke do you love me?' Drake's new song inspires viral dance challenge

HOUSTON - Some of you may be asking, "Who is Keke?" Just ask your kids.

Rapper Drake's new song is sparking a viral craze. It's called the "In My Feelings Challenge" and videos of it are going viral on social media.

Even athletes and celebrities are taking on the challenge.

Here's a snippet of some of the challenge videos:

The hashtag apparently started with Instagram comedian The Shiggy Show and from there, it has taken off -- with everyone from police officers to news anchors posting their own version of the dance.

Before you go looking, no, there's not KPRC version -- yet.

