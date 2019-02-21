Katy man hid 6 illegal immigrants in furniture

A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a highway checkpoint.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A 23-year-old man may lose his status as a permanent resident after he was caught transporting illegal immigrants in the United States.

The illegal immigrants were hidden in furniture.

On Dec. 23, 2018, Yabar Ayan Portes-Arevalo, of Katy, was driving a truck as he approached the primary inspection lane of the Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita, which is about 60 miles southeast of Corpus Christi.

He had a couch and dresser in the bed of the truck. Both were wrapped in plastic.

During an inspection, Portes-Arevalo became visibly nervous.

An X-ray examination showed abnormalities inside the furniture and when agents removed the plastic, they found three illegal immigrants hidden in the couch and three more in the dresser, which had been nailed shut.

Porters-Arevalo entered a guilty plea Thursday on charges of transporting immigrants who were in the United States illegally.

His sentencing is set for May 20. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He could also lose his status as a legal permanent resident.

