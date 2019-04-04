Katy man charged with murder, tampering in connection with wife's death

A Katy man has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife.

KATY, Texas - A Katy man has been charged with murder and tampering with a corpse in connection with the death of his wife.

According to court documents, the murder happened on Feb. 16 and his wife's cause of death was ruled as strangulation and blunt force.

Police said Jay Patrick Hammersley, 44, told them on March 19 that his wife, Mara Vestal, 29, left their home near Golden Mesa Drive and Green Valley Trail Drive in the Sundown Glen subdivision and had not returned.

Investigators said Hammersley told them Vestal had been gone for two to three weeks and had taken her belongings.

However, authorities said throughout the course of the investigation, Hammersley’s story changed and he admitted to killing Vestal and disposing of her body.

Hammersley's bond was set at $105,000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.