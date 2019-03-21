Katy ISD teacher accused of sending sexual photos, videos to student on Snapchat

KATY, Texas - A high school teacher is facing charges after authorities said she sent inappropriate videos and photos to a student via Snapchat last year.

Kelsie Rochelle Koepke, 25, is charged with having an improper relationship and online solicitation of a minor.

Koepke is accused of sending a 15-year-old student nude images of her breasts and two inappropriate videos on Snapchat from the username "Momma K."

The student told investigators he met Koepke, who sometimes goes by Ms. K and was a teacher at Paetow High School, in October 2017 at a school event. At the event, the student said Koepke gave him her Snapchat information and the two started chatting.

Koepke told the student to not save any of their chats, authorities said.

On Homecoming night, a couple weeks after the two started chatting, Koepke sent the first set of nude photos and video of herself, investigators said.

According to court documents, Koepke approached the student at school the following day, said, "I can't believe I did that" and apologized for her actions. However, a few days after apologizing, Koepke sent more nude pictures and videos of herself, authorities said.

When Koepke was questioned about the photos and videos, she said when a student added her on Snapchat in spring of 2018, she thought it was someone from a dating site to whom she had already been sending explicit photos and videos of herself, according to court documents.

She told investigators that she sent the videos and photos to a few different people, court records said.

Koepke told authorities that when she realized she was sending the nude photos and video to the student, she sent more photos in an attempt to "keep the peace," according to court documents.

Koepke admitted that she knew the student from school because she was in charge of his lunch period.

