Kate Upton sweater ready for new Astros season

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The biggest headline for the Houston Astros last season was, of course, winning the World Series. But a piece of Kate Upton's wardrobe came in a close second.

I'm talking about THE sweater -- that sweet 'Stros rainbow throwback made famous by Justin Verlander's then-fiancée (now wife).

THE BACKSTORY

Upton wore the sweater to Game 7 of the ALCS. And then Houstonians lost their minds. I'm afraid I played a role in the frenzy that followed. (I'm sorry?!)

I had actually seen the sweater on another Houston celebrity months earlier. Kam Franklin, the lead singer of The Suffers, wore it while singing the National Anthem at the Astros game on Aug. 24. As soon as I saw it, I wanted it. I searched far and wide, but could only find an out-of-stock notice on Mitchell & Ness and an XXXL on eBay.

I had all but given up -- until I saw Upton wear it on Oct. 21, 2017.

THE FRENZY

I wrote a Click2Houston.com article the next day, and as it turns out, Upton's sweater had caught the eye of other Houstonians as well. Then...came a city-wide sweater obsession.

Mitchell & Ness saw my article, which went viral thanks to Astros fans, and restocked the sweater within two hours (I was able to order one). By the next day, Mitchell & Ness was completely sold out.

R&A Sports in Conroe got a few sweaters in stock that week to try and fill the demand, but the store quickly sold out as well.

Others tried eBay but learned they would have to pay big bucks. We found listings that went as high as $1,000.

THE OFFSEASON

It was a long offseason for all those Astros fans who just couldn't get over their sweater obsession. It probably didn't help that it was one of the coldest winters in Houston in quite a while. Many wished they could keep warm with that sweet throwback sweater while supporting their World Champion Astros.

R&A Sports had a wait list a mile long. Over the months, it grew to 318.

Others obsessively checked the Mitchell & Ness website for a possible restocking.

NEW SEASON, NEW STOCK

Your World Champion Houston Astros are back, and now, so are the sweaters!

YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT! THERE ARE SWEATERS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!

The sweater is now back on the Mitchell & Ness website. There are roughly 175 in stock, in various sizes.

R&A Sports received its shipment this week. They got 500 sweaters, making those 318 people on the wait list very happy.

The Astros team store at Minute Maid Park is also expecting a shipment.

