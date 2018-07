HOUSTON - Model Kate Upton announced her pregnancy with Astros pitcher Justin Verlander Saturday on Instagram.

#PregnantInMiami with a tag to her hubby, Kate Upton shared the news accompanied by a picture of her in a red jumpsuit and stylish white sunglasses.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

