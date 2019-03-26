Just bizarre: Naked woman spotted sauntering across interstate

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Stunned drivers are still talking about a naked woman they spotted sauntering across Interstate 95 Friday near Flagler Beach, Florida.

Richard Griffin said he's sure nobody would believe him without seeing the video he shot.

"The peculiar thing was the lady was pretty calm about the whole thing when she was walking across the street, even though there were vehicles going by," Griffin said.

A man who appeared to be crossing along with the woman was carrying a dog. Griffin said the two went across all six lanes of the highway to catch it. The man was clothed.

