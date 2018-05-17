Josue Flores remembered 2 years after his slaying

Josue Flores is seen in a picture placed at a memorial near where he was killed in Houston on May 17, 2016. (KPRC)

HOUSTON - Thursday marks two years since Josue Flores was stabbed to death while walking home from his school in Houston’s Near Northside school.

Investigators said the 11-year-old boy was stabbed more than 20 times, but they are not sure why.

His killer has yet to be found.

Authorities named two suspects, both of whom have since been released. The first was cleared by his alibi. The second, a Marine named Andre Jackson, was released a year after his arrest when investigators said DNA evidence made it impossible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is responsible for the crime. He is still a suspect in the case, prosecutors said.

A little more than a year after Josue’s death, a law bearing his name was passed. The Josue Flores Act provides funding for transportation of children who live within walking distance to schools in dangerous neighborhoods.

A group called Safe Walk Home Northside pushed for the law and neighborhood watch programs in the area.

A vigil for Josue is planned Thursday afternoon.

