John Walton of popular Houston radio show 'Walton and Johnson' dies

HOUSTON - John Walton, co-host of Houston-based radio show "Walton and Johnson" died Monday night, the show announced.

Walton died around 11 p.m. Monday. Hours before he'd spend time with his family.

Walton's co-host, Steve Johnson, announced to their audience on Tuesday of Walton's death. Johnson said Walton battled with several medical issues and had been receiving treatment in June.

"I will always cherish John as not only a partner but a dear friend. His wit and humor defined him as the unique individual we all knew him to be. He will never be replaced. He had a voice and he had something to say," Johnson wrote in an article.

Johnson is asking to keep the Walton family in your thoughts and prayers.

