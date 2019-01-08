John Mendelsohn, former MD Anderson president, dies from brain cancer at 82

Dr. John Mendelsohn, former president of MD Anderson Cancer Center, is seen in this undated image provided by hospital officials on Jan. 8, 2018.

HOUSTON - Dr. John Mendelsohn, the former president of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, died Monday at his home in Houston. He was 82.

Mendelsohn, who served as the hospital’s president from 1996 to 2011, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer 15 months ago, according to a statement from hospital officials.

He led MD Anderson during some of its best years. The facility was named the top cancer hospital by U.S. News & World Report during the last five years of his presidency.

"MD Anderson had the great fortune of being led by John Mendelsohn for 15 years, and the strides made under his direction were nothing short of remarkable," said Dr. Peter WT Pisters, president of MD Anderson. "In addition to impressive achievements, both as a scientist and as a leader, John was a role model and inspiration to so many. He has left an indelible mark on this world, and he will be fondly remembered and greatly missed."

Mendelsohn retired from MD Anderson in August.

The following tribute video was posted on the hospital’s YouTube account:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.