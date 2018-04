PEARLAND, Texas - Imagine winning a free truck from an online contest. Now, imagine Houston stars J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve bring you the keys to your prize.

That's what happened to one lucky man Thursday in Pearland.

It was a dream come true for Donald Hayes, who took Altuve and Watt for a trip around his block in his new F-150.

Hayes won the truck by posting a photo to social media as part of a Papa John's and Gullo Ford promotion.

