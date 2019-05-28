JJ Watt is #relationshipgoals with this epic surprise for fiancee Kealia Ohai

Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai attend the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in New York.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt kept the engagement surprises going for his now-fiancée, Houston Dash player Kealia Ohai, in Houston.

Watt and Ohai shared photos and video for their Houston homecoming for Ohai. Watt flew in Ohai’s family and best friends for a visit.

“I was so excited and shocked all I could do was cry,” Ohai wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much @jjwatt I am the luckiest girl in the world and will never ever forget this special day. I love you all so much.”

