JJ Watt is #relationshipgoals with this epic surprise for fiancee Kealia Ohai

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt kept the engagement surprises going for his now-fiancée, Houston Dash player Kealia Ohai, in Houston.
Watt and Ohai shared photos and video for their Houston homecoming for Ohai. Watt flew in Ohai’s family and best friends for a visit.
“I was so excited and shocked all I could do was cry,” Ohai wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much @jjwatt I am the luckiest girl in the world and will never ever forget this special day. I love you all so much.”
Watch the full video and see the family gathering photo below.
What do you think of Watt's surprise for Ohai? Let us know what you think in the comments.
