Technically legumes but generally referred to as nuts, peanuts are high in folate -- a mineral essential for brain development that may protect against cognitive decline. Like most other nuts, peanuts are also full of brain-boosting healthy…

HOUSTON - It's National Peanut Day, a time to celebrate the snack that is very popular at baseball games.

Whether you eat them straight out of the shell or salted out of a can, there are many ways to enjoy this food.

And while it's called "peanut," did you know it's not even a nut? Peanuts are legumes and grow in the ground, not on trees like almonds.

Here are some fun peanut facts from the National Peanut Board:

Astronaut Alan Shepard brought a peanut with him to the moon. Read about making a PB&J on the International Space Station.

Former President Bill Clinton says one of his favorite sandwiches is peanut butter and banana; also reported to have been the favorite of Elvis “the King” Presley.

Boiled peanuts are considered a delicacy in the peanut growing areas of the South. Freshly harvested peanuts are boiled in a brine until they are of a soft bean-like texture.

