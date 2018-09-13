HOUSTON - It's National Peanut Day, a time to celebrate the snack that is very popular at baseball games.
Whether you eat them straight out of the shell or salted out of a can, there are many ways to enjoy this food.
And while it's called "peanut," did you know it's not even a nut? Peanuts are legumes and grow in the ground, not on trees like almonds.
Here are some fun peanut facts from the National Peanut Board:
- Astronaut Alan Shepard brought a peanut with him to the moon. Read about making a PB&J on the International Space Station.
- Former President Bill Clinton says one of his favorite sandwiches is peanut butter and banana; also reported to have been the favorite of Elvis “the King” Presley.
- Boiled peanuts are considered a delicacy in the peanut growing areas of the South. Freshly harvested peanuts are boiled in a brine until they are of a soft bean-like texture.
