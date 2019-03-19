ITC Deer Park opens claims hotline and website in fire's wake

DEER PARK, Texas - Intercontinental Terminals Company said it has opened a claims hotline and website for businesses and individuals following the fire incident at its terminal in Deer Park.

The fire, which started Sunday morning, has continued to burn Monday night and is expected to do so for another few days.

The company said in a statement:

"Claims have arisen as a result of the Sunday morning incident. If you believe you have suffered damage or loss as a result of the incident, you can go to http://itcclaims.com, download and fill out the appropriate claim form, and submit it with supporting documents using the following email address : incidents31719@itcclaims.com, or by mail to the following address:

ITC Claims

March 17, 2019 Incident

P.O. Box 698

Deer Park, Texas, 77536

Businesses and residents can also call the ITCCares telephone hotline at 346-263-9766. Please note that there are separate claim forms for businesses and individuals."

No injures have been reported in the incident. While it's unclear what caused the fire to start, the company says there is no threat to the public.

