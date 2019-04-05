ITC Deer Park fire subject of Texas State House hearing

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas lawmakers at the Capitol in Austin are holding a hearing Friday to get answers about the Intercontinental Terminal Co. facility fire in Deer Park.

Two Texas House of Representatives committees are hearing from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton.

One of the representatives on the Environmental Regulations Committee is asking for clarification about the fire investigation.

"We need to find out exactly why that happened, how it happened, how it possibly could have been prevented and what we need to do in the future from preventing that sort of thing from happening," Rep. Ed Thompson said.

Lawmakers will also discuss concerns over air quality, shelters-in-place and schools that were impacted.

