ITC CEO Bernt Netland releases video response 10 days after Deer Park fire

DEER PARK, Texas - The CEO of Intercontinental Terminals Co. spoke Wednesday, 10 days after a chemical fire at its Deer Park facility.

In a YouTube video posted by ITC entitled "ITC President & CEO Responds," Bernt Netland apologized to the community and thanked first responders and others for the response to the tank fire, which started on March 17 and burned for several days.

Here's a transcription of Netland's remarks:

"Please let me begin my remarks by expressing my apology and a collective apology of everyone at ITC for the impact caused by the terminal fire.

"The majority of our employees live in the communities that surround our facilities. All of us are profoundly upset the incident happened and very sorry for its impact on the surrounding communities.

"Since the incident started, we have been working side-by-side with the joint response team, a group of top professionals from local, state and federal agencies.

"I want to thank all the first responders. I also want to thank the many members of the local, state and federal agencies who are here under the unified command.

"The professionalism of all these individuals is outstanding and a credit to them all.

"I pledge to you that we are making all available necessary resources to resolve this.

"Thank you."

At least five lawsuits have been filed against ITC, including by the State of Texas and Harris County.

Cleanup continues

The fire started Sunday, March 17, and spread throughout the facility, engulfing nine of the 15 tanks in the area. It was put out around 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 20.

Nearly 12 hours later, the fire reignited, sending a fireball into the air. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but the incident was far from over.

On Thursday, after the fire had been out and crews had started pumping the chemicals out of the remaining tanks, benzene – a known carcinogen – was detected in the air, prompting more school closures and another shelter-in-place order.

Though the shelter-in-place order was lifted, schools remained closed for the rest of the week.

On Friday, just as ITC officials were starting to seem hopeful the situation was going in the right direction, there was a break in a dike wall near the facilitie's incinerated tanks.

Hours after the break, two tanks and chemical runoff in a ditch caught fire, sending yet another plume of smoke over the Deer Park area.

The fire was contained and crews have been working to secure the site and prevent another reignition since.

