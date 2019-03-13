Is Facebook down? Some FB/IG users experiencing major issues

HOUSTON - Some Facebook and Instagram users experienced complications on Wednesday.
Others didn't seem to have any issues using the websiteor the app.
The Facebook website crashed on several people at KPRC when attempting to access their message inbox on a desktop computer. Many people said they were not able to post anything, share posts or like posts.
Other people's page feeds wouldn't load.
Social News Desk, a social media publishing tool, posted a message that said, "Facebook and Instagram are currently experiencing issues that may impact publishing for some users."
The social media mega giant said it doesn't believe the issues were caused by a cyberattack.
Facebook released this statement around 1 p.m.:
"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."
About an hour later, Facebook issued this statement:
"We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack."
Instagram users are experiencing issues as well. Some people are reporting that they can't see their feed. Many said they are having trouble posting anything to the 'Gram.
