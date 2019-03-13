Is Facebook down? Some FB/IG users experiencing major issues

HOUSTON - Some Facebook and Instagram users experienced complications on Wednesday.

Others didn't seem to have any issues using the websiteor the app.

The Facebook website crashed on several people at KPRC when attempting to access their message inbox on a desktop computer. Many people said they were not able to post anything, share posts or like posts.

Other people's page feeds wouldn't load.

Social News Desk, a social media publishing tool, posted a message that said, "Facebook and Instagram are currently experiencing issues that may impact publishing for some users."

The social media mega giant said it doesn't believe the issues were caused by a cyberattack.

Facebook released this statement around 1 p.m.:

"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

About an hour later, Facebook issued this statement:

"We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack."

We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Instagram users are experiencing issues as well. Some people are reporting that they can't see their feed. Many said they are having trouble posting anything to the 'Gram.

Of course, Facebook taking to Twitter to issue a statement about the issues prompted some solid tweets. Here's a look at some:

The classic IT question:

Have you tried turning it off and back on again? — Eric du Toit (@ericsdutoit) March 13, 2019

One of the most (over)used memes in history:

A "Be like" tweet:

A non-believer tweet:

So it was a DDos attack. Got it — satyam singh (@Satyamsingh100S) March 13, 2019

Even the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got in on the fun:

Please don't call 9-1-1, we know #Facebookdown. We're pretty sure, they're working on it. pic.twitter.com/4M9gM8v3L5 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 13, 2019

HPOU had a similar take:

Folks, been through this over and over again #FacebookDown is not a reason to call the police. To pass the time when you should be working call a loved one, chat up a friend, catch up on emails, or do what the rest of us are doing..scrolling twitter for the latest Aunt Becky meme — HPOU (@HPOUTX) March 13, 2019

