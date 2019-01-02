Tips coming in: Search continues for man who killed 7-year-old girl

At right, Jazmine Barnes is seen in an undated family photo. At left, a truck that is being sought in connection with Barnes' slaying is shown at a news conference on Dec. 31, 2018.

HOUSTON - Tips are coming in as the search continues for the man who killed a 7-year-old girl in east Harris County over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said tips are coming both locally and nationally in connection with the death of Jazmine Barnes.

“We need to be very deliberate,” Gonzalez said about the vetting process of the tips that are being received.

Investigators said the family’s vehicle was traveling on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville Road about 7 a.m. Sunday when a red pickup pulled alongside, and someone in the truck began shooting.

The gunman was described as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. He was last seen driving a red, four-door pickup.

Gonzalez said investigators are working to gather more images of the vehicle and develop a sketch of the gunman. He said he hopes to release the sketch Thursday.

“We absolutely do hope to have more images,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said patrols have been increased in the area where the shooting happened, involving multiple law enforcement agencies, as the search for the gunman continues.

“It’s not easy,” Gonzalez said. “We need help.”

Activist Shaun King is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who turns in the person responsible for Jazmine’s slaying.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Community activists said they plan to hold a rally and pass out flyers Saturday in an effort to spread awareness about the case.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.