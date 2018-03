HOUSTON - Authorities said they are investigating the death of a worker who was crushed Tuesday at the Port of Houston.

The incident was reported at 8:17 a.m. on a ship in the Houston Ship Channel.

Officials said it appears that the person was working in the hold of a ship called Grebe Bulker when something fell on the worker.

The identity of the worker was not immediately released.

