HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a toddler was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in southwest Houston, officials said.

The shooting was reported in the 11000 block of Haveland Street.

Police said the 2-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. The child's condition is unknown.

The cause of the shooting has not been determined.

