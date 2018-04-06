HFD using trucks that were written off as total losses after Harvey

HOUSTON - The city of Houston has been using fire trucks and the Houston Fire Department's support vehicles that were submitted as total losses on a FEMA grant application, following Hurricane Harvey.

Channel 2 Investigates uncovered the issue and witnessed the totaled vehicles on Houston streets, in fire stations across the city, and making emergency calls.

Channel 2 reporter, Joel Eisenbaum asked how a vehicle marked as a total loss could, at the same time, be in service.

“I was informed. I requested an audit. We got the audit and I sent it to our finance team and they’re notifying FEMA,” Assistant Chief Ruy Lozano said Thursday.

Lozano said the Houston Fire Department, reeling from Harvey equipment losses, had no other choice but to press the equipment back into service.

Ten so-called “zombie” trucks have been resurrected

A FEMA representative told Channel 2 Investigates the discrepancy may not be the catastrophe some in city offices feared it could be.

"If repairs were made to simply give them a short extended life until the new equipment arrives and that is funded for another source, there is no issue," FEMA representative, Robert Howard, stated by email.

But the Houston Fire Department has rethought putting at least one of those trucks back into service, since Channel 2 Investigates started making inquiries earlier this week.

Reserve Engine 15, which was assigned as a replacement fire truck at the Denver Harbor fire station, was deemed unfit for service by a captain at Station 27.

“It was returned by the crew. It was unsuitable for front line use so we’ve now completely eliminated it from the fleet,” Lozano said.

Patrick Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, said totaled apparatus returned to service raises a number of concern, including firefighter safety and the public’s safety.

“If it’s not safe, it shouldn’t be on the road,” Lancton said.

The underlying issue of a lack of functioning, reliable Houston Fire Department vehicles, persists.

“We haven’t received any reimbursement,” Lozano said.

