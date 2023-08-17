Family fights water bill for a home that was demolished 20+ years ago

KPRC 2 Investigates homeowners who received a bill for hundreds of dollars even though their home hasn't used a drop of water since the 90s. Our 'DRAINED' Investigation gets results.

Imagine getting a water bill for a home that hasn’t existed in more than 20 years. That’s what happened to one family in Shady Acres. They reached out to KPRC 2 Investigates feeling ‘DRAINED’ after trying to resolve a growing bill with the Houston water department for a year!

In 1999 this couple demolished a house on a piece of property they own near the Heights. No house means there’s no water flowing anywhere from the meter that was once attached. And to make those charges stop the city said the couple would have to spend thousands of dollars.

“It’s not fair at all,” said Elena Garcia.

KPRC 2 Investigates homeowners who received a bill for hundreds of dollars even though their home hasn't used a drop of water since the 90s. Our 'DRAINED' Investigation gets results. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The bill is now $449.95. The Houston water department started charging Elena Garcia and her husband $24.56 a month the base water charge for this house. That’s because the Garcias had the house demolished some 20 years ago. Fast forward to late 2021 when the city all of a sudden started billing them for the meter.

“We started to call the city. They told us we needed to get it removed to avoid that fee every month,” said Garcia.

Homeowner told to get a permit for the meter

She says a water department employee told her to get a ‘cut and abandon’ permit for the meter. That was $90. Then, they told her she had to hire a plumber to remove it at her own expense. The lowest quote she got for the job was about $1,500.

“It’s a very expensive thing to do to remove it, so people just don’t want to have to pay it- so you can keep on paying that monthly fee if you want.”

When we reached out to the city for answers we didn’t get any right away.

KPRC 2 Investigates homeowners who received a bill for hundreds of dollars even though their home hasn't used a drop of water since the 90s. Our 'DRAINED' Investigation gets results. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Instead, a public works crew showed up at the Garcia’s property to plug the meter. A spokesperson later told us the Garcias will no longer be charged for base water and wastewater charges. The city has cleared this $449 bill.

KPRC 2 ‘DRAINED’ Investigation is getting results for Houston homeowners

That brings the total amount we have saved Houston water customers over the last nine months to $46,785.96.

We have forwarded five other customers who say they have also been paying a monthly base fee for water meters that are not attached to any home or structure.

The city says the current policy is that the meter has to be removed when a home is being demolished in order to close an account; however, they say they are evaluating their internal processes.

We will keep working to help you with any water bill issues you are having.