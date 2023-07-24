Galveston non-profit group for kids now part of criminal probe

The Galveston District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to KPRC 2 Investigates that the agency is investigating a troubled non-profit organization that has been in the news for a roach and rodent infestation.

GALVESTON, Texas – Note: This story has been updated to correctly reflect the agencies that the “Whistleblower” claims interviewed her.

The Children’s Center, Inc claims it helps children, youth, and families that have been abandoned, abused, and neglected.

The physical residences where 21 people were staying, the majority of whom were children, were shuttered in March.

Galveston County owns the multi-unit property on Avenue N and has evicted the organization.

A whistleblower, who was employed with the group for a short time, confirmed to KPRC 2 Investigates that she has been interviewed by both the Office of the Inspector General (federal) and the Department of Homeland Security.

Angel Wall, an attorney who left the organization after penning a scathing report to the board, believes that financial improprieties and labor issues may surface during the concurrent investigations.

Hall said the organization’s coffee sales business is problematic and may involve some degree of “self-dealing.”

Thursday, the organization’s “hotline” operator, said that help was now only available for young people aged 18-24 and not entire families or people in other age groups.

Calls to a board member for “The Children’s Center, Inc.,” and to the group’s administrative office were not returned Monday.