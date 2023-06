HOUSTON – In the state of Texas, murder charges can differ, depending on the killing.

In this Anatomy of a Trial video, KPRC 2 Investigates tells you why you can get up to 99 years for murder. But, when it comes to capital murder, it’s life or death.

Court can be confusing. Do you have a term or need a better understanding of the process? Tell us below in a comment, and we’ll look at working on that next.

SIMILAR LINKS