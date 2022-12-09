Texas Republican delegation unveils border security plan

TEXAS – A large contingent of Republican lawmakers from Texas unveiled a border security plan they say will be a priority during the new Congressional session.

The group gathered in Washington, DC on Thursday for the announcement.

“I’ve never seen it this bad -- the chaos, the wide-open border,” said U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul/(R) Tx-10th Dist.

Congressman Chip Roy was credited by his colleagues as being the main architect of a plan that calls for completing the border wall system, ending the release of migrants caught illegally crossing the border and who have cases pending in immigration court, increasing penalties for human and drug smuggling and re-instating Remain In Mexico policies.

“As the President dismisses this as unimportant, we’re here to say it’s critically important,” said Roy/(R) Tx-21st Dist. “We know we need to deal with immigration issues, but we need to secure the border right now.”

A new Congressional session begins on Jan 3. In the fiscal year 2022, Customs and Border Protection reported a record number of apprehensions along the southern border; more than 2.2 million.