KPRC 2 Investigates: Child Protective Services investigating claims of boy with autism harmed at school

EL CAMPO, Texas – On a warm, summer night in El Campo, Shacondra Greely reads a story to her 12-year-old son Reagan.

For days now, she’s been trying to cheer her son up after what she calls a horrific experience at Reagan’s school on Aug. 23.

Reagan’s arm is now in a sling after Shacondra says her son, who has autism, came home crying and in pain, telling her that someone grabbed him by the arm and hurt him badly.

“Reagan has been in agonizing pain. He did not eat for five days and he did not sleep. He cried off and on for those five days because of what he has been put through,” Shacondra said.

At 12 years old and on the autism spectrum, Shacondra said Reagan is usually a very happy, loving child, and is always ready to have a good time.

She says he has ADHD, oppositional defiance disorder, and intellectual deficiencies.

He was placed at the school at Avondale House last year to help him with his challenges.

For 40 years, Avondale House has helped people of all ages on the autism spectrum improve their lives.

But now, Child Protective Services is investigating what happened to Reagan last month at school.

“I am very upset. I am heartbroken and I’m disgusted that I trusted these people with my kid, and I don’t know how long this has been happening to him,” Shacondra said.

KPRC 2 Investigates has confirmed that the Texas Department Of Family and Protective Services has opened an investigation into the case of the alleged abuse.

Investigators have interviewed Shacondra and her son, who is still wearing a sling on his arm.

In the meantime, what Shacondra wants most right now is answers-- Answers to what actually happened and why.

“I want answers. Someone knows what happened. And there has to be some video of what happened as well. I want to be able to see it. I have a right to see it, “Shacondra said, putting her arm around her young son.