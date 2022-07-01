Pollution Enforcement: TCEQ sides with power plants

On Friday, in lockstep with Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality signaled that it firmly and unabashedly sides with the Supreme Court’s decision to limit the EPA’s enforcement power.

“We are pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with our long-standing position that the Clean Power Plan went beyond EPA’s authority, an absent clear delegation from Congress,” said Ryan Vise, TCEQ’s Director of External Relations.

Abbott issued a similar declaration this week:

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the EPA’s power grab and rein in this lawless Biden Administration. Texas joined other States in this case to stop D.C. bureaucrats from imposing costly regulations without any authority from the people’s elected representatives in Congress. Today’s landmark victory against an out-of-control administration is also a big win for Americans who worry about skyrocketing energy costs due to expensive federal regulations that threaten our energy industry. President Biden cannot keep attacking the energy industry and the hardworking men and women who power our nation,” Abbott said.