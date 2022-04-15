Houston producing more garbage, but fewer sanitation workers to do the job

Solutionaries episode on how communities and companies are working to hire and retain workers.

HOUSTON – It is a common neighborhood complaint in Houston; garbage bins left piled high on the curb after being missed on pickup days.

Now, the city of Houston and other garbage pickup companies are working to make up those delays, but it’s been tough to lure folks to do those dirty jobs.

“Solid waste management is a competitive business,” said Mark Wilfalk, director of Houston Solid Waste Management. “We’re not the only ones who provides waste hauling in the city of Houston.”

City of Houston is looking at ways to be more competitive and retain workers. (KPRC-TV)

Wilfalk says solid waste services have been greatly impacted by the national driver shortage. Right now, the city needs to fill at least 50 vacancies, which means there are not enough people to get all of the jobs done on time.

“It means that at times, at certain times throughout the week, services might get compromised,” Wilfalk said. “It’s not that it won’t be provided, but it may not be as scheduled.”

What’s driving the garbage truck driver market?

Federal law requires garbage pickups in every state. Right now, the challenge in fulfilling that requirement comes down to hiring and retaining workers.

“The city is growing more day by day,” said one solid waste operator with the city. “As the city grows, we’re not getting the manpower, the personnel, that we need.”

The reason, according to Jimmie Munk with Alvin Community College, is garbage truck drivers are getting paid more to become a road truck drive.

The jump to become a semi-truck driver requires a different license, but Munk says, “the money is all over the road.”

“It’s definitely an employee’s market right now,” said Matthew May, owner of Best Trash, a residential trash and recycling company.

“It’s an employee’s market” - The struggle to fill dirty jobs

Companies like Best Trash have had to adapt in order to recruit and retain workers. May says they’re using insurance and even created an employee loan program to make them more competitive.

“At any time we probably have $50-70,000 out for employee loans,” May said.

Other residential companies have offered up signing bonuses. May said he has seen signs advertising $8,000 retention bonuses.

The city of Houston is also offering $3,000 signing bonuses for new hires and also offers three days off, as long as everything is covered.

Best Trash, a private residential garbage and recycling company, has also struggled to hire and retain workers. (KPRC-TV)

Despite the upfront benefits, the city’s starting pay is not competitive compared to others in the industry.

Houston is conducting a market study of the industry to see how they can become even more competitive to hire and retain employees.

The city’s starting pay is roughly around $20, but Wilfalk said other employers’ starting pay starts in the mid-20s.

Despite the wage gap, Wilfalk believes the city’s plan for additional benefits and a bump in starting pay will make the difference.

As of February 2022, the national pay average for employees in the refuse and recyclables industry is $27.55, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Watch: The states that pay solid waste workers the most