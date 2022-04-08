Weekly wrap: COVID fraud Investigation, Shady pool contractor, Appliance repair delays

We are tracking the latest in the nearly $11-million COVID contract. KPRC 2 Investigates is team is pouring over the new details released in search warrants.

Other team highlights this week:

Pool contractor accused of stealing from families

Guns stolen out of vehicles in Houston

Why appliance repairs are delayed

What you should know before hiring a tax pro for help

Pool contractor charged with stealing $150,000+ from families

Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is always working to find answers to your problems. One of the most common complaints we receive on our tip line is from people who have issues with contractors hired to work on their homes. Investigator Bill Spencer is known for tracking down some of these contractors. Now he’s going after a man accused of taking money from families in the Spring and Conroe area without finishing the work.

New search warrant in the investigation involving Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, team

A new search warrant has emerged in the criminal investigation focused on how an $11-million vaccine outreach contract was awarded by Harris County to Elevate Strategies. The 19-page warrant shows Texas Rangers telling tech-giant Google information is needed involving Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and others in her office.

RELATED: Earlier this week Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and her attorneys say there is missing context to the information revealed in search warrants that emerged last month.

Guns stolen from vehicles in Harris County

It was a trend that HPD started noticing a few years ago. Vehicles were broken into, but items like computers and cellphones were not taken. Investigators realized the guns were the target. The number of guns in the city of Houston that have been stolen out of vehicles is well into the thousands, according to HPD.

Major appliance repair delays

Supply chain issues mean low inventory on everything from cars to new appliances. And now, some consumers are learning that even keeping the appliances they have in good working order is a challenge. Investigator Amy Davis is looking into what you need to know if you need an appliance repaired right now.

