Ask Amy: What to do if utility crews damage your property or leave a mess behind

At one time or another, you’ve probably had utility crews work in your neighborhood. But what happens if they leave a big mess behind? One viewer can’t get ahold of anyone to help after utility work crews damaged his yard. We are getting answers! Plus, what you can do if your neighborhood is dealing with a similar issue.

Big mess left in yard

A viewer named Mike wrote in to let us know sub-contractors working for AT&T damaged his yard. He says two types of heavy machinery were parked in his yard for a month while crews worked to install fiber lines.

Question: What can I do if I can’t get ahold of anyone from the utility company to help?

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Answer: We’ve seen these types of complaints before. Companies damaging property while installing lines. People sometimes have a hard time getting ahold of the right person to help when an issue comes up. Here’s what you can do if you have a problem with a utility company.

Ad

Call Utility Regulation Office

If you ever have a problem with a cable, phone, or any other utility that uses the city’s easement for its equipment, you can try calling your city’s utility regulation office. In Houston, it’s called the Administrative and Regulatory Affairs Department. They will have contacts with the companies and may be able to intervene to resolve whatever issue you’re having.

Contact your County Commissioner

If you live in the county, you should reach out to your county commissioner. They can help loop in the county’s regulatory affairs office, which will communicate with AT&T.

How to find your county commissioner

We’ve rounded up the county commissioner’s court contact for counties in our area. Just click on your county below and you will be directed to the right place to make a complaint.

Commissioner Court contacts:

Harris County

Fort Bend County

Ad

Galveston County

Brazoria County

Montgomery County

Liberty County

Chambers County

We have done a few stories on these issues with AT&T and its subcontractors damaging people’s property while installing the fiber lines. Here are the stories:

If you have a question you’d like our team to answer or have a story idea for Amy, send it to askamy@kprc.com.