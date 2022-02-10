KPRC 2 Investigates: Bride pays $700+ for wedding hair, stylist no shows

The wedding day is often something a bride dreams about and plans for years. But for one Houston woman - her wedding day turned into a hair nightmare so she called our KPRC 2 Investigates team for help!

Wedding hair nightmare

Everything for the wedding was planned and ready to go. But then, on the day of the wedding one of the most important people - didn’t show up.

“I’m like, it’s my wedding day because who does this to people and when you know what I’m saying?,” said bride Ann Broussard-LaFleur.

When it comes to the wedding day, the bride’s hair is a big deal.

“Most important. One of the most important things,” said Ann Broussard-LaFleur.

Bride Ann Broussard-LaFleur dreamed about a custom wig with long curls. She thought she found the perfect person to help her out. The stylist: Dominique Thompson - also known as “Hair by Michael” on Instagram. He has more than 13,000 followers.

“He’s good. I mean, he’s really, really good. If you go on Instagram, even on his Facebook, he posts, everything is flawless,” said Broussard-LaFleur.

Checking off her to-do list, Broussard-LaFleur used the Cash App to pay him $460 for the hair and then another payment for the day-of services. All total she paid $715.

“For him to actually hand make the weave itself, for him to travel to me. And then for him to install. So it makes it a lot for him to do all it actually comes to my install,” she explains.

Wedding day no-show

But when the wedding day got closer she couldn’t get ahold of him. First, he said he was on vacation. The next week more calls and texts went unanswered. Then, a day before the wedding, he said he was sick.

“On my wedding day, I didn’t have nobody to fix my hair,” said Broussard-LaFleur. “I was really upset. I was crying. This was my wedding day and he didn’t show up. He said that he will refund my money in a text message. He didn’t refund my money.”

We tried to track down Thompson stopping by a few addresses Ann said he might be. We couldn’t find him either. On her wedding day, a friend came to the rescue and helped fix her hair. But, Broussard-LaFleur says looking at the pictures is hard.

“I had this vision. I looked at the pictures. I’m like, this is not, this is not what I wanted to do,” she said.

We did finally get Thompson on the phone - he said he did plan to refund Broussard-LaFleur’s money at one time. When we pressed him on when she could expect her money, he hung up.

We checked and discovered the stylist is not a licensed hairdresser in the state of Texas. Anyone can check the state database to see if a hairdresser is registered.