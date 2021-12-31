KPRC 2 Investigates: UPS packages stacked in piles in parking lots around town

KPRC 2 News viewers have called the station to report dozens of UPS packages and boxes littering parking lots. It almost looks like they were dumped there. You asked us what is going on and we are getting answers for you!

KPRC 2 News viewers have called the station to report dozens of UPS packages and boxes littering parking lots. It almost looks like they were dumped there. You asked us what is going on and we are getting answers for you!

Parking lot packages

Have you seen this happening in your area of town? We found UPS packages set in piles around a parking lot in Rosenberg. There were UPS employees picking through the boxes at the strip center on Avenue H.

We’ve also had reports from viewers about the same scene at a parking lot in The Woodlands area. You can see from the picture below, stacks of items including a big screen TV and a set of tires!

KPRC 2 Investigates piles of shipping packages in parking lots around town. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Viewer John Ely came across piles of boxes in a parking lot near I-10 and Voss he didn’t see anyone around. He took this picture below and sent it to us.

KPRC 2 Investigates packages stacked up in random parking lots around town. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Some boxes are marked perishable and other boxes were from Amazon, Macy’s, and Target. It’s worrisome to see packages stacked up in public view.

Ad

Ely wrote, “I don’t have any idea what is going on, but it did not seem as if these packages were going to be properly delivered.”

Why are customer packages and boxes stacked up in random parking lots?

We reached out to UPS a spokesperson to ask about these parking lot box drops. Here is what they sent us:

In the Houston area, UPS hired nearly 3,000 seasonal employees. The jobs typically last through mid to late January when the holiday returns cycle is complete. So you may still see some parking lots with a bunch of packages like this. If you do, now you know what’s going on.

Our Investigates team is always working to get answers for you. If you see something and you want answers, take a picture or video and give us a call or send an email!