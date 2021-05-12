Crisis along Texas’ border with Mexico not slowing, numbers continue rising

Mission – Data just released by Customs and Border shows the number of encounters along our southern border continues to rise and reached a level not seen since the year 2000.

According to CBP data, there were 178,622 encounters along our country’s border with Mexico. That is a slight increase from 173,348 encounters seen in March. An encounter is defined as immigrants who are apprehended crossing the border illegally and those who tried to enter through legal ports of entry but were deemed inadmissible.

THE CBP data did show the number of unaccompanied minors and family units dipped slightly from March. There were 16,933 unaccompanied minors encountered by Border Patrol in April, as opposed to 18,733 in March.

Border Patrol encountered 48,226 family units in April, as opposed to 53,406 in March. The increase came in the form of single adults, 108,301 encounters in April versus 97,074 in March.

When it comes to single adults, 57.89% are from Mexico, while 15.53% are from Guatemala, 11.72% Honduras, 4.2% El Salvador and 11.66% from other countries. However, when it comes to family units and unaccompanied children, the majority are from Central America.

KPRC 2 Investigates recently rode with Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley near the town of Mission.

Within 20 minutes of driving along a levee near the border, agents encountered a group of immigrants trying to hide in the underbrush. All but one were from central America.

