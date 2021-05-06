ERCOT seeks to calm concerns ahead of summer heat, peak power demands

HOUSTON – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced the state is expected to reach a new record for electricity demand this summer. ERCOT reported Texans are expected to hit a peak demand of 77,143 MW this summer, which outpaces the previous record of 74,820 set in 2019. For comparison, 1 MW equals 200 homes.

Ercot Summer 2021 (KPRC)

Word of a new demand record instantly sparked concerns among those still reeling from damage caused by blackouts during February’s winter storm.

“I was like, ‘Oh, no! Is that like something we’re going to have to go through again?’” Perla Sandoval asked in reference to power outages.

Sandoval remembers the four days without heat, the fish dying in their small aquarium because the water was too cold, and the eight pipes bursting in their home.

“My kids were freezing, and even my daughter was crying. She was like, ‘Mommy, I’m cold.’ And my baby, he got a rash from the cold,” said Sandoval.

Ad

Those who manage our power grid are now trying to repair that broken trust, saying Texans like Sandoval shouldn’t worry.

“The generators in the Texas region traditionally have been extremely focused on operating under very hot conditions,” said Warren Lasher, ERCOT Sr. Dir. of System Planning.

Ad