Hundreds of students caught cheating during remote learning

HOUSTON – Since the pandemic started, schools have needed to quickly shift from face-to-face learning to learning and testing in a remote environment.

Cheating is nothing new. Now, whether it’s high school or college, cheating has gone high-tech. Since most schools are remote, the temptation to cheat has never been higher.

Some institutions with well-established honor codes have fallen victim.

Here’s a look at how cheating has played out at some educational institutions.

Air Force Academy

The Air Force Academy is the latest institution to be plagued by a cheating scandal.

USAFA announced it is reviewing its honor code after 249 cadets were suspected of cheating during online learning last Spring.

“The vast majority have admitted to cheating and have been placed on six months of probation and remediation. The remainder are pending cases at various stages of the Honor process,” said the United States Air Force Academy in a statement to KPRC 2.

West Point

The prestigious U.S. military academy at West Point is dealing with the biggest academic scandal in decades.

More than 70 students have been accused of cheating and 59 have confessed.

Texas A&M

It has also been reported that Texas A&M is investigating a “large scale” cheating case.

University of Houston

According to the University of Houston, it experienced an increase in reported academic misconduct cases in the fall 2020 semester with a higher number of cases involving coursework plagiarized from online websites.

Fall 2019 -- 204 reported cases

UNT and Texas State University

According to the Texas Tribune, the University of North Texas saw a 20% increase, and Texas State University saw reports of cheating increase by one-third over the previous fall.

Cheating in high school, middle school and elementary school

Friday at 10 p.m., KPRC 2 Investigates looks at cheating during virtual learning at school districts across the Houston area. It’s even a problem in local elementary schools.

Have you heard about cheating during virtual learning at your child’s school? Contact us.