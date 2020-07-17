This Houston-area school district shows preview of what school reopening could look like

ALVIN – Alvin Independent School District, which is offering summer school, provides a preview of what schools all across of Texas are likely to look like when they open for the new school year.

“Our teachers and our district leaders have worked very hard to come up with a plan that is safe for our students and to create lessons that will be engaging,” said Vanessa Ruiz, the assistant principal Bill Hasse Elementary School.

Alvin ISD officials said they plan to push hand washing and sanitizing like never before. In fact, students will be trained on a proper handwashing technique and will be required to wash multiple times throughout the day.

When walking in the hallways and in all common areas, elementary school children will be required to walk with a special rope to enforce a six-foot distance between each child.

“We can tell them to social distance as much as they would like, but they need to physically see it,” Ruiz said. “We have bows tied on the rope. Each student holds on to one ball and that gives them a measurement of having social distance between them.”

Once inside the classroom, children are distanced again, at least six feet apart. Children are taught a special dance to help illustrate a safe distance.

Alvin ISD will also be offering online learning via Google classroom.