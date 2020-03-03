HPD officer resigns after being charged with sexual assault of a minor

HOUSTON – A 10-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, who was most recently assigned to Hobby Airport, has been charged with felony sexual assault of a child.

The charge was filed Tuesday. The former officer resigned from the department late last week.

Navid Ashraf, 41, is accused of having sex with a minor who was engaged in prostitution. According to the court filing, Ashraf paid at least $180 for the sexual experiences, which allegedly took place at a motel in the 8800 block of Airport Boulevard near Hobby Airport.

According to court documents, the encounter took place in September. The situation came to light when the minor was later picked up for prostitution in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to court records.

According to the probable cause statement, the alleged victim received text messages and photos from the officer after the encounter, and after she had moved out of Texas.

Ashraf posted a $10,000 bond on Tuesday.