On a mission: KPRC 2 Investigates finds out why cancer-causing chemical is being brought to Texas from NC

DEER PARK, Texas – In picturesque North Carolina, along the seemingly pristine Cape Fear River, a chemical company called Chemours was caught discharging an industrial byproduct called GenX and it showed up in the drinking water.

Now, that chemical is being brought to Texas from North Carolina. KPRC 2 Investigates wants to know why and what’s being done with the chemical once it arrives.

What is GenX?

GenX is the trade name of perﬂuoro-2-propoxypropanoic acid, which is used to make Teflon, fast food wrappers and other products.

What health effects are associated with GenX chemicals?

According to the EPA, animal studies have shown health effects in the kidney, blood, immune system, developing fetuses and, especially, in the liver following oral exposure. The data are suggestive of cancer.

