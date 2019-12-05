How to claim your cash from the state of Texas

HOUSTON – Just imagine you are standing in the street and suddenly millions of dollars start falling from the sky like rain. Would you scramble to pick up all you could, or would you just stand there while everyone else scooped up that cash?

That’s kind of what is happening right now.

The Texas State Comptroller has more than $5 billion in unclaimed cash and property just sitting in the vault waiting to be claimed. Some of it could be yours, and you don’t even know about it.

"There’s probably more than 40 million people that are owed unclaimed property in Texas right now”, said Bryant Clayton, assistant director of the unclaimed property division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Here’s how you do it

Go to the state’s official website, claimittexas.org Hit the “Get Started” button in the middle of the page. Enter your name and then search for your current address or a previous address where you have lived. Hit the “Claim” button. Answer the questions and claim your money or property.

The whole process takes just a few minutes and you should search more than just your name. You should also search the names of close relatives who have passed away to see if they have money or property that you may claim as an heir.

You can also call the Comptroller’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at 800-321-2274.